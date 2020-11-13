The IH-45 West Frontage Road will be closed one-mile south of Augusta Drive beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. This closure is necessary to place drainage structures and reconstruct the West Frontage Road immediately north of Park Road 40.
Portable message boards advising of the closure are in- place and detour signs delineating the route of the New Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, SH 75 and PR 40 will be in-place to aid traffic.
Temporary traffic signals will be implemented on the West Frontage Road south of PR 40, and the current temporary exit and entrance ramp configuration will remain in place for PR 40. Motorists who utilize the West Frontage Road for commutes should plan for delays because of the detour and temporary signals.
