HUNTSVILLE — Weather pending, the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for a nightly lane closure on Hwy. 75 North in Huntsville from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday evening.
According to TXDOT officials, crews will close lanes of the highway from 11th Street to the Interstate 45 exit in order to mill existing pavement and replace it with new hot mix asphalt.
This project will take approximately two weeks to complete.
Portable message boards will be placed advising of the lane closures. Safety lighting and law enforcement officers will be utilized during construction.
TxDOT encourages motorists to exercise caution and watch for workers in the work zone.
