The Texas Department of Transportation will close a small portion of Interstate 45 beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 and ending at 5 a.m. on Oct. 21.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes will be closed due to construction.
All interstate traffic will exit using the FM 1374/ FM 1375 exit ramps. Traffic will be directed to frontage roads to access I-45 at the next available entrance ramps.
This closure is necessary to demolish FM 1375 overpass bridge. Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Drivers should exercise caution and be prepared for extended delays during this closure.
The overpass demolition is part of a larger project to reconstruct seven miles of IH-45 in this area to decrease traffic congestion and travel times, and to increase safety along the route.
To alert drivers to the lane closures, changeable message signs will be placed near the northbound and southbound lanes of I-45 beginning one week before the closures and detour signs will be placed along the detour routes to alert and guide traffic through the detour. The speed limit is reduced to 65 mph throughout the limits of the project.
The I-45 lane closures are part of the reconstruction of IH-45 that will involve replacing the existing four-lane divided highway with a six-lane highway with a concreted median barrier in southern Walker County. The project is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.
During the 4.5-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity.
