WALKER COUNTY – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be fully closing Interstate 45 northbound main lanes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, weather permitting. This closure is a nighttime closure only and is needed for a portion of the bridge construction at Farm to Market Road 1374.
All northbound traffic will exit at Exit 114 and stay on the frontage road. Traffic will be able to re-enter Interstate 45 again before State Highway 30.
Drivers should exercise caution and be prepared for delays. Changeable message signs will be placed to alert drivers of the closure. Detour signage and law enforcement officers will be utilized at intersections, entrance and exit ramps to help guide motorists through the closure. The speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour on Interstate 45 main lanes throughout the limits of the project and 40 miles per hour and 45 miles per hour on the frontage roads in the detour area.
This temporary closure is part of the $200 Million reconstruction of Interstate 45 that involves replacing the four-lane freeway with a six-lane freeway with concrete median in Walker County. William Brothers Construction Company, Inc. is the contractor for this project. This entire project is expected to be complete late 2026.
