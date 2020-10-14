Beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 17th and ending at 5 a.m. on Sunday, October 18th, Interstate 45 southbound will be closed, weather permitting.
All I-45 southbound traffic must exit using temporary exit ramp at south of Park Road 40 (Exit 103). Traffic will be directed to frontage roads to access I-45 at the entrance ramps at New Waverly. Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Drivers should exercise caution and be prepared for extended delays during this closure.
The reason for the southbound I-45 lane closures is to allow TxDOT to install overhead sign truss that crossover I-45 southbound main lane safely, which is part of a larger project to reconstruct seven miles of I-45 in this area to decrease traffic congestion and travel times, and to increase safety along the route.
To alert drivers to the lane closures, changeable message signs will be placed near the southbound lanes of I-45 beginning one week before the closures and detour signs will be placed along the detour routes to alert and guide traffic through the detour. The speed limit is reduced to 65 MPH throughout the limits of the project.
The I-45 lane closures are part of the reconstruction of I-45 that will involve replacing the existing four-lane divided highway with a six-lane highway with a concreted median barrier in southern Walker County. The project is scheduled to be completed in December 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.