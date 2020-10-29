The northbound lanes of I-45 near Huntsville will be closed at 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 until 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, weather permitting.
All northbound I-45 traffic must exit using Exit 109, Park Road 40. Traffic wanting to access Northbound I-45 from SH 75 may use the temporary entrance ramp north of the SH 75 Exit Ramp (Exit 112), a light plant will be placed at the ramp to light the opening.
This closure is necessary to perform work needed to switch the I-45 northbound traffic to the new pavement and open new Hwy. 75 exit ramp.
Message Boards have been placed advising of the closure and detour signs will be placed along the detour routes to alert and guide traffic through the detour.
