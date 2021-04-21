The newly reconstructed West Frontage Road at Park Road 40 and Interstate 45 southbound exit and entrance ramps will be opened to traffic on Friday, April 23, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
Park Road 40 will be closed between State Hwy. 75 and the West Frontage Road in conjunction with these openings. This closure is necessary to construct the remaining portion of Park Road 40.
Interstate 45 northbound and State Hwy. 75 will access the Huntsville State Park utilizing the Veterans Memorial Parkway Bridge and the West Frontage Road.
Portable message boards and detour routes will be signed to detour traffic.
