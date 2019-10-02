Another road closure is being planned in Walker County.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on October 7 and concluding at 5 p.m. on October 15, FM 1374 will be closed between Hwy. 150 and Possum Walk Road in New Waverly as crews concrete bridge caps on FM 1374. East Frontage Road will remain open during this closure and West Frontage Road will be open to traffic to access FM 1375 overpass bridge.
The Texas Department of Transportation is advising drivers to reduce speed and maintain safe traveling distances between vehicles and be prepared for delays during this closure. Detour signs will be placed along the routes to guide traffic through the detour.
The closure is part of the Interstate 45 expansion, which will be reconstructed to pass over local roads (including FM 1374 and FM 1375) in an effort to increase public safety by reducing any interference with IH-45 traffic from future bridge maintenance. The future will also eliminate the damage caused by over-height loads.
The speed limit will be reduced to 65 MPH throughout the limits of the project.
The IH-45 lane closures are part of the reconstruction of IH-45 that will involve replacing the existing four-lane divided highway with a six-lane highway with a concreted median barrier in southern Walker County. The project is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.
During the 4.5-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.