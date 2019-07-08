Nightly interstate closures have been scheduled throughout the next few weeks.
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced Monday, that all of the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 45, along with Park Road 40 will be closed from 8 p.m. - 1 a..m. on the evenings of July 11, 12, 18, 20 and 21.
Officials say that all I-45 traffic will exit using the Park Road 40 exit ramps, and will be directed across the Park Road 40 access to the entrance ramps.
Park Road 40 will also be closed to traffic between the I-45 ramps and to westbound traffic from Hwy. 75 to I-45.
Officials say the closure is necessary to place beams and install the bridge deck panels over the new Park Road 40 bridges.
Message Boards have been placed advising of the closure and detour signs and law enforcement will be placed along the detour routes to alert and guide traffic through the detour.
This closure is part of Segment 1B, which is a six-mile widening project from Vick Springs Road to Hwy. 19. The project will widen I-45 to six lanes and will replace the Park Road 40 bridges and southbound Hwy. 19 flyover. During the 3-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity.
