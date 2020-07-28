Southbound I-45 and Hwy. 19 southbound direct connect to I-45 will be closed overnight beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, July 31 through noon on Saturday August 1, weather permitting.
This closure is necessary to relocate temporary concrete barrier and place traffic stripe for switching the southbound I-45 traffic to the new concrete pavement. Message Boards have been placed advising of the closure and detour signs will be placed along the routes to alert and guide traffic through the detour.
All IH-45 Southbound traffic must exit using exit 114. Southbound Hwy. 19 to I-45 will be closed, and traffic desiring to access IH-45 will be directed to exit at SH 75, however the SH 19 U-turn will remain open for local traffic. The southbound IH-45 Entrance Ramp south of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway will also be closed. West Frontage Road traffic will be one way southbound from Veteran’s Memorial Parkway to Augusta Drive and Northbound West Frontage Road traffic will dead end at Augusta Drive.
Traffic desiring to utilize I-45 southbound will be directed to utilize the Temporary Entrance Ramp south of Park Road 40.
The construction of the 6 miles widening project, Segment 1B of IH-45 from 0.5 miles north of Vick Springs Road to 0.3 miles north of SH 19 is under way. This project will widen IH-45 to six lanes and will replace the State Park Road 40 bridges and southbound SH 19 Flyover. During the 3-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity. IH-45 and SB SH 19 will also be closed at various times for safety of the traveling public and construction workers. The reconstruction of IH-45 will take place in two major phases. Phase 1 is under way and will include the addition of Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, northbound SH 19 Bridge and a new southbound SH 19 flyover. Phase 2, will include replacement of the Park Road 40 bridges. Johnson Bros. Corporation, a Southland Company was awarded the construction contract for the amount of $116,878,722.89.
