Construction of Interstate 45 is continuing.
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that East Frontage Road will be closed between 8 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, March 30. The closure will only be for the section of road between FM 1374 and FM 1375.
Officials say that the closure is being scheduled to replace a double box culvert under the existing east frontage road. FM 1374 cross street will remain open during this closure.
Interstate 45 East Frontage Road traffic must detour to Hwy. 75. Drivers should reduce speed and maintain safe traveling distances between vehicles and be prepared for delays during this closure. Detour signs will be placed along the routes to guide traffic through the detour.
The closure is part of the reconstruction of Interstate 45, that will involve replacing the existing four-lane divided highway with a six-lane highway with a concrete median barrier in southern Walker County. The project is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.
During this 4.5-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity.
