Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 45 will be closed Thursday and Friday from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m.
All I-45 traffic must exit using the PR 40 exit ramps (Exit 109). Traffic will be directed across PR 40 to access I-45 at the entrance ramps. Park Road 40 will be closed to traffic between the I-45 ramps and will be closed to westbound traffic from Hwy. 75 to I-45.
This closure is necessary to work on the bridge over Park Road 40.
Message Boards have been placed advising of the closure and detour signs will be placed along the detour routes to alert and guide traffic through the detour.
This project will widen I-45 to six lanes and will replace the State Park Road 40 bridges and southbound SH 19 Flyover.
During the three year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity. IH-45 and SB SH 19 will also be closed at various times for safety of the traveling public and construction workers.
The reconstruction of I-45 will take place in two major phases. Phase 1 will include the addition of Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, northbound SH 19 Bridge and a new southbound Hwy. 19 flyover. Phase 2, will include replacement of the Park Road 40 bridges.
