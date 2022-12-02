WALKER COUNTY – Weather permitting, beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, the southbound mainlane traffic will be closed to allow for future improvements to the FM 1374 bridge overpass of IH 45. This lane closure will only last one night and will reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
All Southbound traffic will get off at EXIT 115 and stay on the frontage road and will be able to enter IH 45 again after FM 1374.
To alert drivers to the change, changeable message signs will be placed in advance of the area where this change will occur. The speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH on IH 45 main lanes throughout the limits of the project and 40 MPH and 45MPH on the frontage roads in the detour area.
This new traffic pattern is part of the $200 Million reconstruction of IH-45 that involves replacing the four-lane freeway with a six-lane freeway with concrete median in southern Walker County. The project is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.
Drivers should exercise caution and be prepared for delays during construction.
