AUSTIN — Nearly 4,500 people were killed on Texas roadways in 2021, marking the second deadliest year on record, according to a report released Monday by the Texas Department of Transportation.
In total, TxDOT recorded 4,480 fatalities in 2021, up 15% from the previous year. Of those, 1,522 people were killed because of speed, and 1,219 people were killed because they were not wearing a seat belt, said Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan in a release.
“Driver behavior is one of the causes, but also one of the most important solutions,” Ryan said. “This is not to blame. These are facts. We all have a role. TxDOT can do more, and we accept that responsibility. The public can do more.”
TxDOT began tracking roadway fatalities in 1940. The deadliest year to date is 1981 with 4,702 deaths recorded. And the last deathless day on Texas roads was. Nov. 7, 2000.
“This is an urgent call to action for all of us behind the wheel,” Ryan said. “We can do better. We should do better. We must do better – for ourselves, our loved ones and our larger community of fellow Texans. Not a single death on our roadways is acceptable.”
In an effort to flip the trend, TxDOT is funding traffic safety campaigns and granting funds to law enforcement, as well as working with researchers to deploy and study new roadway design features that are proven to save lives, the release said.
During the 2022 Texas Transportation Forum, University of Texas at Austin psychology professor Art Markman said pressures of polarizing events within politics — including COVID — has led people to see others as strangers, rather than neighbors.
“We have to remind people that they are part of a community,” Markman said. “We have to start considering everyone as part of our community. If we don’t do that, there are going to be all sorts of negative consequences, and those are going to include negative consequences on the road.”
In addition, the agency is using crash data to pinpoint areas where drivers are more prone to crash and will be focused on improvements in those areas and sharing that data with the public, the release said.
“We hope that every driver in Texas will help us to be part of the solution,” Ryan said. “Reducing fatalities by 2050 will take all of Texas.”
