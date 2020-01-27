Police are searching for two vehicles that were stolen over the weekend in Huntsville.
Authorities were called to Jack in the Box, located in the 3000 block of State Highway 30 around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, after a vehicle owner reported that his grey 2019 Nissan Sentra was stolen. Police say that between 11:30 p.m. Friday night and 2 a.m. Saturday, an unknown suspect entered the vehicle and drove away, along with the victim’s laptop.
In a separate incident, police were dispatched to the Cedarwood Apartments, located in the 2200 block of Bobby K. Marks Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday, when a victim reported that their brown 2003 Honda Pilot was stolen. Authorities say between 12:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a suspect entered the vehicle and fled the scene.
“We are currently following leads and collecting evidence in both of these cases,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “In both cases, the victims left their keys in the vehicle, which I strongly caution against.”
