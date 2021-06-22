Walker County OEM and Dr. Lane Aiena will be hosting a vaccination clinic at the Walker County Storm Shelter on Thursday, June 24 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
The Texas Department of State Health Services will also be hosting a vaccination clinic from 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Huntsville Public Library, located at 1219 13th Street. Register for the state-sponsored event by clicking here or by calling the Texas Vaccine Support Center at 1-833-832-7067.
