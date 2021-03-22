A pair of suspects have been arrested for a early Saturday morning burglary in New Waverly.
Officials with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office say that Deputy Sylvester Glaze was on patrol within the city of New Waverly, when he observed a suspicious vehicle parked at a storage facility and car wash in the 300 block of SH 150 west at 12:47 a.m.
The vehicle, a Nissan Titan truck was pulled up to the closed exit gate.
Police say that as Deputy Glaze got closer, he could see that the vehicle was not displaying a license plate. The driver of the truck was believed to be communicating with a second person who was standing inside the fence yard of the storage facility.
Glaze said that as he spotted the suspect, the person ran off into the shadows of the storage facility.
The driver of the truck, identified as Jacob Andrew Gaiser, attempted to leave the scene and was detained by Glaze. With the arrival of additional deputies, deputies began to search the storage facility and located the second suspect hiding inside a storage unit on the property, identified as Anthony J Hale.
A search of the truck revealed a pair of large bolt cutters between the driver’s seat and center console, as well as two types of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Gaiser, 39, of Willis was charged with burglary of a building SJF and two counts for possession of a controlled substance. Hale, 20, of Willis was charged with a single county for burglary of a building. Both are currently being held at the Walker County Jail.
“This is a great example of proactive patrolling and I would like to thank Deputy Glaze and the rest of the patrol division that assisted on this call to stop this crime in progress,” Sheriff Clint McRae said.
This investigation is still ongoing by detectives with the sheriff’s office and additional charges are expected.
