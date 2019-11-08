At least two students on separate Huntsville ISD campuses were arrested Tuesday on charges of indecency with a child and distribution of child pornography.
According to reports from the Huntsville Police Department, a juvenile was arrested at Huntsville High School for unlawful promotion of intimate visual material. A separate juvenile was detained at Mance Park Middle School for indecency with a child.
Both students were released to a guardian.
—
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.