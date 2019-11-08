Huntsville High School

At least two students on separate Huntsville ISD campuses were arrested Tuesday on charges of indecency with a child and distribution of child pornography.

According to reports from the Huntsville Police Department, a juvenile was arrested at Huntsville High School for unlawful promotion of intimate visual material. A separate juvenile was detained at Mance Park Middle School for indecency with a child.

Both students were released to a guardian.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

