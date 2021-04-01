Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were called to a pair of residential burglaries Tuesday.
In one report, officers were called to The Republic apartment complex in the 1300 block of Smither Drive, where they say a victim returned home after a weekend away only to discover that many of her personal items were stolen. The victim reported that a Samsung television, two air purifiers, a Nintendo Switch and a Canon camera were missing, along various other items.
In a separate incident, officers were called to a single family home in the 1600 block of Avenue R. They say that an unknown suspect entered the victim’s garage and stole several pieces of yard equipment and a change jar.
Police were still processing both crimes as of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the burglaries are encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
