Two juveniles from the Gulf Coast Trade Center were arrested following a stolen vehicle call at 1:19 a.m. Friday, July 28, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office. The call reported the theft of a vehicle in the 100 block of FM 1375 in New Waverly.
Walker County Deputy Marlene Wells reported that while deputies were en route to the location, a vehicle matching the description was observed in the 3000 block of Interstate 45 South feeder road.
After a slow speed pursuit, the two juveniles were arrested and charged with theft of property, a Felony 3 charge, evading arrest or detention, a class A misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a state jail felony.
Deputy Wells indicated that the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
