HUNTSVILLE — Two Huntsville ISD Board of Trustee incumbents have officially filed their paperwork to seek re-election in the Nov. 2 election.

Current board president Trey Wharton, a local insurance agent, and Ken Holland, a financial advisor, will each seek a new term. Those wishing to challenge for either of the incumbent’s seats can file for a place on the ballot at the Hawkins Administration Building. The application deadline is Aug. 16.

The Nov. 2 ballot will also include non-partisan elections for the Huntsville City Council and mayor, the city of New Waverly, the city of Riverside, New Waverly ISD and the Walker County Hospital District.

Tags

Trending Video