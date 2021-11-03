Officials with Huntsville ISD say that both Huntsville High School and Mance Park Middle School were placed on a precautionary hold status Wednesday morning.
Details are still unconfirmed, but the campuses quickly released to normal operations after the temporary hold. No weapons were involved and there was no direct danger to anyone, officials say.
—
This is a developing story. More information will be released here when it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.