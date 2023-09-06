Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to an aircraft crash that left two people dead at the Huntsville Municipal Airport. The incident happened at 11:45 a.m., according to DPS Sgt. Erik Burse, when the Cessna 150 was taking off and crashed for unknown reasons. The FAA is en route.
Early reports by first responders indicated that witnesses saw the plane fall in what is believed to have been a loss of power. Both occupants were trapped in the wreckage and a fuel leak caused great concern that a fire might start.
Medical air support was called to the scene, but later called off. Huntsville fire, police and Walker County EMS responded to the accident.
Airport Manager Wade Gillaspie said the plane is not a local individual.
