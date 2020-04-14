Two people, who police believed are connected to local burglaries were arrested by deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
According to reports, WCSO Deputy Morris initiated a traffic stop after observing a traffic violation in the 60 block of Charlotte Street in Riverside Harbor. Authorities say that Deputy Morris made contact with the driver, identified as 38-year-old Jessica Donner and passenger Richard Fountaine. Both of which had outstanding felony warrants.
The reports state that Fountaine resisted arrest, while Donner was found in possession of methamphetamine.
Donner was charged with burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance and displaying a fictitious license plate. She is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on bonds totaling $11,000.
Fountaine was charged with burglary of a building, burglary of a habitation out of Tyler County, possession of a controlled substance/ bond surrender and resisting arrest. He is currently held at the Walker County Jail on $36,000 in bonds.
