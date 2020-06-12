Two men were taken into custody Friday morning for a string of vehicle burglaries in central Huntsville.
Reports show that between 2 and 5:30 a.m. on Friday, the suspects — one of which was identified as Devin Harrison, 17, of Huntsville, were witnessed breaking into the victim’s car. Police say that the duo, which also included an juvenile suspect, broke into vehicles and stole belongings along Josey Street, University Avenue and Thomason Street.
Harrison was arrested wearing a backpack, which police say contained some of the stolen merchandise and a pair of handguns.
Huntsville police Lt. Jim Barnes says that both suspects have been identified, but detectives are working towards identifying all of the victims.
Harrison is being held at the Walker County Jail on charges of escaping arrest, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, theft of property and a pair of counts for unlawful carrying a weapon and burglary of vehicles. A bond has not been set.
