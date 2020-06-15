Two Hispanic males were arrested for money laundering and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after a traffic stop on Interstate 45 Sunday.
Reports show that Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputy Glaze was routinely patrolling the area at the 112 mile marker of I-45, when he ran a license plate check on a red pickup truck traveling southbound. Deputy Glaze conducted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle at which time confirmation was received that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Carrollton in April 2020.
While taking inventory of the stolen vehicle, police say that multiple cell phones were found in the glove compartment along with a large amount of US currency that was concealed under the passenger seat, totaling $21,096.
The vehicle’s driver Alberto Anibal Garcia Vasquez, 36, of Garland and Heriberto Castillo, 42, both denied ownership of the money.
Vasquez was placed under arrest for money laundering and unauthorized use of vehicle with a bond total of $7,000. Castillo was placed under arrest for money laundering with a bond of $3,500. Both Vasquez and Castillo were both transported and are currently being held in the Walker County Jail.
