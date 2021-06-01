NEW WAVERLY — Two individuals have been arrested after deputies say that they discharged a firearm in the direction of multiple residents in the Waverly Village Apartment Complex.
On Friday, May 28 at around 1:15 pm the Walker County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a shots heard call in the 200 block of Tafelski Road in New Waverly. Upon arrival deputies learned that a vehicle had come into the area and a passenger in the vehicle began discharging a firearm. It was determined that no one was injured during the shooting, but shell casings were recovered from the scene.
As the vehicle fled the scene, witnesses were able to relay a description of the vehicle to dispatch. Deputies immediately located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle as it was leaving the scene.
Two occupants were detained and transported to the Walker County Sheriff's Office for interviews. Investigators were able to locate a firearm matching the caliber of the shell casings on the roadway near the location of the traffic stop, which will undergo ballistic testing.
The two suspects were arrested, with Daniel McMahon being charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance and Jerald Tremayne Merchant being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, deadly conduct and theft of a firearm.
Sheriff Clint McRae said that he would like to thank the witnesses that came forward with “vital information”, as well as the deputies and investigators that worked this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.