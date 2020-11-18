Police found multiple fraudulent cards and a credit card skimmer during a traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 45 in Huntsville.
Police say that a Huntsville Police officer stopped a car traveling southbound on the interstate, operated by two men. When searching the car, the skimmer, and fraudulent credit cards were found. Police say that they also recovered a homemade gas pump key, which is used to install the pump skimmer.
The two suspects — identified as Jesse Rodriguez and Andy Ramirez — are being held at the Walker County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a criminal instrument and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
The traffic stop remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.