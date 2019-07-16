Make plans to attend Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Thursday, July 25, sponsored by Tune Up-The Manly Salon, located at 3011 Hwy 30 West, Suite 200B.
Business After Hours is just one of the monthly networking events provided by the Chamber. The event gives Chamber members an opportunity to meet informally at local business establishments, to visit and share ideas and opinions, socialize, make business contacts, meet new people and learn more about their host’s business.
All Chamber members are invited and encouraged to bring their business cards to network with other members. There will be beverages and hors d’oeuvres to enjoy, door prizes and the $50 Cash Pot to give away to a lucky member present.
