Today is Election Day. Voters will head to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walker County is a countywide polling entity, which means that voters can cast their ballots at any open polling place.
The Item will report election results as they are released from the Elections Administration on Tuesday night. All polling locations must report back to the Annex before any final results are released, according to Walker County Elections Manager Julie Cooper.
There are 33,658 registered voters in Walker County, according to the Texas Secretary of State (SOS) website.
Historically, voter registration has grown since 1988 with 20,472 registered voters and 70% of those voting, according to the SOS.
In 2020, there were 35,038 registered voters and only 67% voted, which was an increase from 2014, when only 37% of the 30,160 registered voters went to the polls.
Fewer than one third of all eligible voters in Texas cast their ballot during the early voting period of the November midterm election, according to state data.
In the 12 days of early voting, 5.49 million Texans voted, accounting for 31.07% of the voting population.
This is less than the 39.86% of Texans who turned out early during the 2018 election.
In Walker County, of the 36,058 registered voters, reports show that early voting percent turnout was 31.82% with 11,474 ballots cast, according to SOS website.
Voters need at least one of the seven approved forms of photo identification to register to vote and to vote. Those include:
• Texas Driver License
• Texas Election ID certificate
• Texas Personal ID card
• Texas Handgun License
• U.S. Citizenship with photo
• U.S. Military ID card
• U.S. Passport
Sample Ballots are available in the Elections Department located at the Walker County Annex, or can be accessed online under the Current Elections link located at www.co.walker.tx.us.
Election Day Information
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
COUNTYWIDE POLLING PLACES allow voters to vote at any
WALKER COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS
3925 SH 30 W, Huntsville, Texas 77340
WALKER COUNTY STORM SHELTER / VETERAN’S COMPLEX
455 SH 75 N, Huntsville, Texas 77320
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH FELLOWSHIP HALL
2400 Sycamore Avenue, Huntsville, Texas 77340 -
Voter entrance off Palm Street
NEW WAVERLY FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
460 Fisher Street, New Waverly, Texas 77358
HUNTSVILLE ISD TRANSPORTATION BUILDING
96 Martin Luther King, Huntsville, Texas 77320
RIVERSIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
2341 FM 980, Huntsville, Texas 77320
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH
1207 FM 980, Huntsville, Texas 77320
COOK SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCH
1936-A S H 75 N, Huntsville, Texas 77320
