The Texas State University System’s (TSUS) Public Art Program announced Nic Nicosia as the commissioned artist for the Sam Houston State University (SHSU) Recreation Sports Building Expansion. Nicosia was selected through a competitive process involving representatives from across the SHSU campus, including students and alumni.
Texas artist Nic Nicosia has applied his cinematic training from the University of North Texas to create still images and sculptures. He is recognized as a pioneer of the staged photographic movement beginning in the early 1980s and currently resides in Dallas. His work is held in museum collections across the United States including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, The Museum of Fine Art in Houston, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, and many others.
TSUS’s Committee on Public Art at Sam Houston State University concluded Nicosia’s work would add immense value to the university’s art collection. “Mr. Nicosia’s sculptural design evokes joy and gratitude,” said Dr. Ron Shields, Dean of the College of Arts and Media. “We are certainly excited to see the artwork come to life. SHSU values art education and feels lucky that our public art collection will grow as our campus grows.”
Marjorie Flanagan, TSUS Director of Public Art, said, “The public art process for each TSUS member institution encompasses a variety of voices. It’s exciting that our art selections are guided by visual arts professionals from Marfa Invitational, Austin City Art Fund, and The Contemporary Austin, but also informed by people who live and work on campus. The stimulating conversations that happen during a selection meeting tell me the TSUS Art Program is vital to a successful campus art community.”
The TSUS Public Art Program currently has three open calls for artists. For more information about the opportunities, including where to apply, visit https://www.tsus.edu/about-tsus/tsus-public-art/news.html.
About the Texas State University System
The Texas State University System is the state’s first university system, with seven institutions serving more than 88,000 students from far West Texas to the Gulf Coast. Established in 1911, the mission of TSUS is to provide high-quality, affordable degree and credential programs to meet the needs of Texas’ diverse and fast-growing economy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.