While the simplicity of a Will driven estate plan in Texas is most favored, some situations dictate using a trust instead. Navigating the different trust options in the pursuit of crafting an optimal estate plan can be overwhelming. If you are worried that things might go wrong, you can reach out to us and we can help you put together a plan that uses the right legal documents to match your needs.
To start, let’s break down ten common types of trusts in simple terms, so you can get a basic idea of what’s out there.
Bypass Trust
Holds a portion of a deceased spouse’s assets and property. It uses the deceased spouse’s lifetime exclusion amount to potentially eliminate estate taxes. This trust is significant as estate tax calculations occur at the first spouse’s death, thus bypassing it for estate tax purposes at the death of the second spouse. It is often known as a credit shelter trust or family trust.
Generation-Skipping Trust
This trust allows you to distribute wealth to grandchildren or subsequent generations, free from taxation, by utilizing your lifetime exemption to offset potential taxes.
Special Needs Trust
Designed for supporting individuals with special needs. This trust also ensures that the eligibility for government benefits is not jeopardized due to the financial assistance.
Charitable Lead Trust
This trust channels income to your chosen charity for a specified period or lifetime. Afterward, the remaining funds benefit you or your loved ones, bringing substantial tax advantages.
Charitable Remainder Trust
Provides income to you for a specific period or lifetime. Afterwards, it directs the remainder to your chosen charity, yielding significant tax savings after the designated time or death.
Marital Trust
Geared toward the surviving spouse, this trust safeguards assets and property for their benefit and qualifies for the unlimited marital deduction. Assets are excluded from estate tax at the first spouse’s death but included for tax purposes.
Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust
Holding high-value life insurance, this trust receives the death benefit after the trustmaker’s passing. It exempts life insurance proceeds from the estate for tax purposes while serving liquidity needs.
Grantor Retained Annuity Trust
This irrevocable trust offers you an annuity for a specific period based on trust property’s value. Upon annuity completion, the remaining assets are given to named beneficiaries, advantageous for making substantial financial gifts.
Qualified Terminable Interest Property Trust
Offering income to the surviving spouse, this trust ensures beneficiaries receive the remaining assets upon the spouse’s death. It maximizes estate and tax exemptions, often applied in second marriages.
Testamentary Trust
Created within a will, this trust safeguards assets for beneficiaries instead of transferring them outright. Beneficial for those needing financial management or asset protection, testamentary trusts require probate before becoming active.
