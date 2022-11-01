Huntsville students have earned the highest gains in nation in reading levels
Huntsville ISD (HISD) has reached number one is a category any school would be proud to top! According to Harvard & Stanford based analysis of the National Report Card, a bi-yearly report published by the Education Department, HISD has earned the highest gains in the nation in reading levels for 3rd-8th graders from 2019-2022.
HISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard boasted about the ranking, noting it is a “great example of what we mean when we say we are Building Champions in Huntsville ISD!”
The Education Recovery Scorecard is a collaborative research project led by Harvard’s Center for Education Policy Research and Stanford’s Educational Opportunity Project. Their work provides the first view of district-level learning losses between 2019 and 2022 due to the pandemic’s negative impact on schools.
Their study, which used state test scores and National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) scores nationwide, found the average student in grades 3 through 8 lost about a quarter of a year in reading ability during this period. However, this was not true in Huntsville ISD.
According to the study, Huntsville ISD recorded some of the most significant gains in reading scores when compared to schools across the nation. In fact, Huntsville ISD students had an average gain of 1.13 reading grade levels per year, which was the highest gain of all 3,760 districts included in the study. The next highest scoring district was Pleasanton ISD (Texas), followed by Perryton ISD (Texas), Mohave Valley (Arizona), and Somerset ISD (Texas).
Huntsville ISD was the only district to score more than a full year’s average growth.
“I am so proud of the way Huntsville ISD rose to the challenges of the pandemic and how we have continued to strive for excellence coming out of the pandemic,” Dr. Scott Sheppard, Superintendent of Huntsville ISD. “Our recent state ratings are proof we are doing the right thing for kids, and this new study naming Huntsville ISD as a leader in the nation in reading improvement takes it to another level.”
Dr. Sheppard isn’t afraid to recognize that it took more than just a motto to build champions - it takes a community.
“In addition to the outstanding work of our staff, volunteers working through A Time to Read have certainly made a positive difference,” Dr. Sheppard said. “Our staff, students and community have truly come together to rebuild Huntsville ISD into something the whole community can be proud of.”
Marcus Forney, HISD Chief Academic Officer, said reading is the center of the district’s improvement efforts.
“We emphasize reading across all grade levels and content areas. Our teachers meet together regularly to review data, share strategies and have ongoing conversations about the reading and writing state standards. The work is rigorous, demanding, and achieved by committed professionals,” Forney said.
He added that instructional coaches work directly with teachers to emphasize correct proficiency levels and the importance of intervening and enriching for all students. Classrooms utilize a research based, systematic phonemic awareness approach which emphasizes literacy. Campuses have dedicated literacy interventionists.
“Not only do teachers track their progress, students also track their own progress through a data tracking system,” Forney said. “We provide a customized plan for each student. If there is a secret sauce to the results, credit goes to: our teachers for providing quality first time instruction; our instructional coaches for collaborating with teachers; our campus administrators for providing effective instructional leadership; and our parents, community partners and our Board of Trustees for their ongoing support. Most importantly, credit goes to our students, who work hard each day to grow and take ownership of their own learning.”
