The Trinity County Veterans Wall of Honor Society is a non-profit organization that works year round to benefit veterans, active personnel and their families. They are holding their 15th annual fundraiser from noon to 6pm on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Scheelbillies Saloon in Trinity. The event will include a live auction, a raffle with cash prizes and food for sale.
Items in the auction are donated by area supporters and handmade by local individuals. Quilts, baked goods, outdoor items and hunting equipment will go to the highest bidder. Pies and cakes made by Virginia Hooper usually bring in hundreds of dollars. All proceeds go toward funding projects that assist veterans with practical needs related to their home and travel to healthcare appointments.
Fried catfish plates and pulled pork sandwiches sold at the event are made by members and their families thanks to donations from local sponsors. Raffle prizes include an 86 inch propane griddle, a $250 Brookshire’s gift card, a $100 Harbor Freight Gift Card, and cash prizes ranging from $200 to $400. Raffle tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 and participants do not need to be present to win.
This volunteer organization has held this fundraiser for the last fourteen years, and usually raises $12k-$15k to fund special projects. Their organization was formed 16 years ago to provide timely assistance to the immediate needs of veterans in Trinity County. Most of their projects are for ADA remodeling. Others include installing air conditioners, heating units and hot water heaters, building wheelchair ramps and repairing leaky roofs. Society members pay for materials and bid out the work to local contractors to keep funds within the community.
The society’s motto is a quote by General Peyton Conway March :
“There is a wonderful mythical law of nature that the three things we crave most in life; happiness, freedom, and peace of mind, are always attained by giving them to someone else.”
Scheelbillies Saloon is located at 5665 FM 356 in Trinity. For more information about the Trinity County Veterans Wall of Honor Society, or to make a donation to the fundraiser, contact President Tom McCrory at 936-577-8689, Treasurer Bill Reeves at 936-661-7107 or Secretary Randy Barclay at 936-594-8141.
