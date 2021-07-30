A wanted wanted on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and unlawful possession of a firearm was apprehended by deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, following a two-day manhunt.
Trinity County Sheriff Wood Wallace confirmed via social media that Scott Colley, 55, was arrested in the city of Trinity near Hwy. 356. Wallace said that Colley was on the ground hiding from law enforcement and was found with a handcuff key around his neck.
“This scumbag is on his way to prison for the rest of his life,” Wallace said in a video that showed Colley apprehended. He then told the suspect, “You ever gonna run from me again. Send a signal to everybody that wants to run from me. You look like pure hell buddy, enjoy the rest of your life in TDC.”
The manhunt began in the Lake L subdivision, who fled the scene when officers performed a minor domestic check at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Wallace said that Colley was believed to have been holding a young female in the house and sexually assaulting her.
After officers found that, the suspect ran into the woods towards the city of Trinity. The manhunt lasted from 3 a.m. on Thursday to approximately 9 p.m. on Friday.
