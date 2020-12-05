A Trinity County deputy was injured in a crash while responding Friday evening.
While responding to a car wreck near the Angelina/ Trinity county line, Trinity County Deputy Justin Cowart crashed his patrol car. Another officer who was traveling behind Deputy Cowart stated that the deputy tried to miss something that was in his lane of travel. The deputy ended up in the woods striking several trees.
Deputy Cowart was taken by air ambulance to the hospital with very serious injuries. The deputy is being reported as “medically stable at this time with severe pain.”
According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, the accident is under investigation..
“The good people of Trinity County have already been reaching out to help, for this we are truly grateful,” Wallace said. “We will organize something quickly to make sure the Cowart family can celebrate Christmas with peace of mind.
“On behalf of the Cowart Family and TCSO family, I want to thank you all for the prayers and support shown immediately upon request. Thank you to all of the first responders who worked to control the scene and get Deputy Cowart in that helicopter”.
