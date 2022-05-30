The members of the Trinity County Wall of Veteran’s Honor Society joined VFW 6899 to hold a fundraiser on Saturday to honor our veterans and raise money for projects that make a difference in the lives of those who have served. Fried catfish plates were sold, an auction was held, and 50/50 raffle took place during the event. This was the second year for the Veteran’s Honor Society to hold this fundraiser on Memorial Day weekend.
The event was held at Scheelbillies Saloon in Trinity. Donald Powell donated and fried the catfish. Judy Henderson made the coleslaw. Kelly McCrory assisted along with other lady members to prepare and serve the meal. Virginia Hooper donated pies, cakes and other baked goods for the auction, which brought in hundreds of dollars for the cause. Other items in the auction included a handmade cedar chest, an extension ladder, and hunting and camping supplies. Alan Victory won the cash prize in the raffle and donated the funds back to his organization.
One of the highlights of the day was sharing stories about tours of duty and lost loved ones. Alan Victory was an Army helicopter pilot who flew rescue missions in a COBRA gunship. Bill Reeves and Herb Henderson both served in the 716th Bombardment Squadron of the U.S.Air Force, just two years apart. Reeves was an MP. Henderson has been a member of VFW 6899 for 54 years and is the current commander. He has been involved with the Veteran’s Honor Society since its inception 16 years ago.
Member Joe St. Clair volunteered in the Navy and Air Force. His father William A. St. Clair was in the 82nd Airborne and is buried in the Houston National Cemetery. His brother Ray St. Clair volunteered to serve in the Army and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. Just a few months after joining, Ray learned that his birthday was the first date for the draft.
“This is about remembering how many lives have been lost to preserve this country,” said President Tom McCrory, who is also the Veterans Service Officer for Trinity County and a Vietnam veteran. Their organization has roughly 40 members and welcomes anyone to join. They meet on the first Monday of every month at Pap’s Tap, located at 8382 FM 356 in Trinity.
“Sixteen years ago this organization came together to help veterans in this county. All veterans donated a portion of their lives. Later on in life, they need help,” McCory said. About 75 percent of their fundraising efforts go toward ADA remodeling and building projects for local veterans in need. The Veterans Honor Society pays for materials and then gets bids from local contractors to complete the work. Other projects are based on individual needs. One frequent part of their program is assisting veterans with transportation to doctor’s appointments.
“Sometimes we buy air conditioners. For one young lady who just got out of the service, we paid for her to go to EMT school,” said Sandy Trammell, who has been a member of the Veterans Honor Society for about five years. “We got a thank you note from her that almost made us cry,” Trammell said.
“They do good things for people who need it,” said Virginia Hooper. Her late husband Sonny Johnson was a Navy veteran who bought property in Trinity in 1977. He built their house there in 1992 and the couple moved there permanently in 1977. Each member of the honor society came to join the organization through personal connections within the community. They are a tight-knit group that raises thousands of dollars each year for the approximately 1750 veterans that live in Trinity County.
Their next fundraiser will be held again in this location on October 29th. Board member and local realtor Mary Pendleton hopes to secure a keynote speaker for the event who is a retired Navy Seal and noted motivational speaker.
