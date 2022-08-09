Sam Snelling is relatively new to the area, but he has been creating art since childhood. He began drawing as a kid, and painting as he got older. Growing up in the Houston area, Snelling admits he was a low key graffiti artist in high school. But even then he was serious about art as his personal creative expression and a way to connect with others. Snelling is coming into his own as a professional artist, welcoming commissions and seeking businesses who want to add murals to their buildings.
“I like what I am producing. People are engaged and enjoying what I do,” said Snelling. He says he has really been developing his personal style over the last year, which is very abstract and still evolving. He uses acrylic paint pouring techniques and paint pens to create his works.
“I feel like I am a kid again, like I’m back in high school art class, connecting with my original desire. I also want to express the mental health aspect of art and how much it helps your mind.
I hope to inspire others to tap into their childlike tendencies. I think anyone can do art,” said Snelling.
Snelling is not shy about presenting his art in public, He was last seen actively working on a painting in the midst of a local happy hour downtown where he brought a pop up installation with pieces that are currently for sale on his website, samuelsnellingart.com. What makes his art unique is what lies within the image up close rather than what you may see from a short distance.
“Desert” is a good example of his ability to include worlds and creatures that may seem both strange and familiar within a larger image. It all depends on your perspective and your relative distance from the subject. “Drunkard” is an experiential personal expression. The main image has a folk feel, but the words that surround it make the sum of its parts more avant garde when you look closer.
His work has been featured in the Houston Art Crawl, The Beatnik Syndicate’s Block Party, Keepin’ It Surreal art show, the Pancake and Booze Art Show, the Mission JADE Art & Wine Walk Fundraiser, and Urban Prophets Illustrated Feb 2021.
Snelling’s art has shown locally at Sipsy’s Coffee House on 15th Street in Huntsville. He is currently creating a new installation to hang there in the next few weeks. Snelling is a member of Hometown Arts, a local collective of artists drawn together by Diane Holman. Snelling found the group on Facebook while searching for area artists to engage with.
“I want to thank Diane for creating this group to bring us together,” said Snelling. The group meets weekly at Sam’s Table for Happy Hour on Wednesdays. Hometown Arts will hold its next discussion meeting on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Buzzed Cup/CAT Cafe in the historical jail on University Avenue.
Sam’s wife Kristi is also an artist. They met at Riverpoint Church in Richmond while volunteering together for a young adult group. The couple was married in 2019 and moved to Trinity last year. They are expecting their first child this fall. Kristi also has art hanging at Sipsy’s and does window painting in the Trinity area. Her art is centered around realist drawings and paintings, and wood burning. Both Sam and Kristi are available for commissions.
See more of Snelling’s art and inquire about commissions on his website at www.samuelsnellingart.com, find him on Instagram at www.instagram.com/samuelsnellingart or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/samuelsnellingart.
