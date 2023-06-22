Leadership is a set of behaviors used to help people align their collective direction, to execute strategic plans, and to continually renew an organization. Some people in formal leadership positions are poor leaders, and many people exercising leadership have no formal authority. It is their actions, not their words, that inspire trust and energy. Leadership is not something everyone are born with but it is a skill you can learn.
The Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce sponsors the Huntsville Leadership Institute (HLI) and graduates an average of 20 individuals each year who are eager to serve their community with the knowledge they learned throughout the prior nine months.
HLI was established to foster the development of community leaders from all segments of the Huntsville/Walker County area, specifically to promote leadership as a public responsibility, identify and develop new and emerging leader candidates for community service and improved business practices, encourage communication between current and future leaders, and fill key community leadership positions with graduates
Tish Humphrey was a member of HLI Class 8, and a City employee at the time.
“I would recommend HLI to anyone in the community,” Humphrey said. “No matter what you think you know, I bet you will lean something new. I still have great memories from that year and the great friends and fun and knowledge.”
The CEO of the Chamber, Ray Hernandez, took part in the class this past year to understand the experience.
“As a member of HLI Class 40, Huntsville Leadership Institute afforded me opportunity to take a deep dive into the community we serve and build deep relationships with my fellow classmate. I would encourage longtime residents and new transplants to apply for consideration,” said Hernandez
While HLI focuses on leadership, the program also focuses on Community Awareness, Networking and Relationships. Participants visit various businesses and organizations throughout the year; learning what makes our community unique to those around us. Relationships are formed instantly and many last a lifetime. Networking is a key part of the experience as well, creating the opportunity for participants to broaden their business relationships as well as personal relationships.
“HLI helped introduce me to people I never would have had the opportunity to meet. Our class implemented the leadershipship skills we gained throughout the program to build a beautiful stage our community desperately needed. And I have made lifelong friends from the journey and experiences we shared together,” said Garrick Long HLI Class #41
HLI class members are led on guided tours of Sam Houston State University, Huntsville Independent School District, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wynne and Walls Units, Trinity River Authority, Huntsville Fire and Police Departments, City Recycling Center, Huntsville Memorial Hospital and the Walker County Jail, as well as tours of several museums and the Sam Houston Statue just to name a few. Tours of these organizations give class members an opportunity to learn what makes Huntsville a unique and thriving community to live, work and play.
This year’s applications are due Aug. 1 and can be found on the Chamber’s website. For more information on the HLI application, sessions dates and cost, contact HLI Coordinator Laura Green at 936-295-8113 or www.chamber.huntsville.tx.us
