Walker and Montgomery County residents can tune in to hear the sounds of celebration this Independence Day during special broadcasts on KSAM and the Lake. Operations manager Bryan Reeder will host the KSAM Wake-Up Morning Show from 6 to 10 a.m. and the at-work shift 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 4. There will also be a show with patriotic music that evening.
“We are excited to once again be the official Fourth of July soundtrack to your evening’s fireworks displays. Whether you’re watching the Fourth of July fireworks in Huntsville, New Waverly, Lake Conroe, Trinity, or your own backyard, you can tune in beginning at 9 p.m .on either station as we all celebrate America together,” said Reeder, who recently moved back to Huntsville after a stint working in Waco.
Reeder has been part of the KSAM team before. He was the station's operations manager from 2014 to 2020
“We are thrilled to have him here. He knows Huntsville, knows the people,” said general manager Tim Johnson.
Both Jonson and Reeder have been working to capture the sounds that define an evolving community.
Reeder got his associate's degree in radio broadcasting in 1992 and jumped straight into the radio business. With an eclectic taste in music, Reeder's favorite band is probably Boston. He is also a country fan who likes to mix in the old favorites with new artists. Over the years, a lot has changed.
“It's been a tough couple of years with the pandemic and the economy but we've got the greatest listeners in the world and we are there for them whenever they need us,” Reeder said.
For many, hearing a familiar song can evoke fond childhood memories of picnics in the park with family or teen backyard parties. Because most Huntsville natives have spent a lifetime with KSAM, the music is an integral part of the way listeners view their home. The official Bearkats radio station became important to Sam Houston State University students and transplants during a memorable time of transition.
Johnson started his journey in radio his senior year in high school. He's loved wearing a variety of different hats in the radio business since his first day on the airwaves in 1978.
“I've been on air. I've been marketing director and promotions director, I've been corporate VP for Clear Channel working with 800 radio stations across the country and so I've had a lot of different roles,” Johnson said.
His experience ranges from talk radio to oldies to country and alternative rock. A pianist, himself, Johnson said the best kind of music depends on the mood.
“ I like the country format. There's a whole culture around it. I also love the '80s and '90s. The Lake is a great sound. It makes me happy. I know all the words to the songs,” said Jonson.
One of the perks of being in radio was meeting some of his heroes, like Dan Akroid and Bill Murray. He called Ben E. King a friend and his station featured Ronnie Specter as the opening act for a sold-out show at the Georgia Dome in 1993. Johnson was inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame in 2019.
After working in Atlanta, Indianapolis, Boston, Chicago and Houston, Johnson said he is enjoying the Huntsville area and managing KSAM/ the Lake.
“I like a lot of things about Huntsville. I love that it's a college town. We also have a good medical center. The chamber is very active. I love the climate. I think it's beautiful here,” said Johnson. “KSAM has been here for more than 70 years. It's where Dan Rather got his start. It's a legendary station.”
Huntsville's hometown country radio station has changed over the years. Johnson brought about the recent split form two stations that operated as one to two different formats for 104.9 and 94.1. He developed dual stations as KSAM maintained the tradition of playing country while the KHBL A.M. side became known as the Lake, featuring '80s and '90s music to reach an even wider audience in Walker and Montgomery Counties.
“The experiences of listening to good music and going out to have fun at the lake are tied to positive memories. It's not about one particular lake. It's more a state of mind,” Johnson explained.
The Lake will be covering New Waverly football this fall for the first time.
“Our sports director is Rob Hipp he's got the voice and the passion. He does an incredible job with sports. We cover football, baseball, softball and golf. We provide live broadcasts from the Hornets football games,” said Jonson. “We helped the high school pass their bond so they could get a new stadium.”
Both stations help small businesses and local non-profit groups reach the audience that needs their services. The stations are also important sources for news and emergency alerts.
As a member of Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Institute Class 40, Johnson and the station helped to raise over $10k for for a project to improve a local domestic violence shelter.
“We work with the local charities and help people to be successful. I think most of the time I've helped the communities I've been in to grow.”
“The most important part of local radio is our service to the community. The air waves belong to the listeners. We are just stewards of that so I have always taken the community service part of our job very seriously,” said Reeder.
