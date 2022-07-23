The Huntsville Office of Tourism and Cultural Services is seeking applicants for art and tourism related projects for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Workshop attendance at noon Tuesday, Aug. 23 or 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, is required prior to applying for the grant funds. Applications will open online Sept. 1 and must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept.30.
Each year, Huntsville City Council approves an amount of HOT Funds to be allocated to
outside organizations. Individual organizations are then awarded an amount by the Tourism
Advisory Board or Huntsville Arts Commission based on scoring criteria. The organizations
are scored based on their ability to directly enhance and promote tourism and that fits in one of the seven categories below:
Visitor information/convention center
Convention registration
Advertising
Promotion of the arts
Historical restoration or preservation programs
Promotion of a sporting event
Transportation of tourists from hotels to attractions
According to Jessica Lacy, Visitor Center Coordinator for the Tourism Department, “It’s best to know how HOT tax works before applying for HOT grant funding. When booking a hotel room in Texas, you also contribute to the state and local governments by paying combined hotel occupancy taxes. Local HOT revenue can then be distributed to be used to promote tourism within the community. This means that the proceeds should be spent on projects or events that will result in visitors or attendees from outside of Huntsville and into the city for staying
overnight in Huntsville hotels, generating more hotel occupancy tax”.
“HOT grant funding can be used for advertising and promotions that attract tourists to Huntsville, funding historical restoration or preservation programs, certain sporting event related expenses, and transportation systems for tourists. Some successful projects that have been previously granted from the Tourism Advisory Board (previously known as the HOT Board) include Fair on the Square, Chilly at the Lodge, Wine Down Shop Small, and the HEARTS Veterans Museum
Vietnam Wall project”.
“The Tourism Advisory Board encourages any group, organization, or business that wants to host an event in Huntsville that will drive tourism to the city to apply for these HOT grant funds to help our department showcase all the great things to do in Huntsville”.
“We’re hoping as we get the word out, more and more organizations will apply,” said Sarah Faulkner, Cultural Services Manager at the Wynne Home Arts Center. Artists and other non-profit organizations seeking grant funds follow the same guidelines as HOT fund applicants. Art projects and events must be accessible to the public for the purpose of bringing tourists to the area.
“The Arts Commission takes great pride in funding these projects. I would love to see more art events that would bring tourists in from other cities, said Faulkner”. Art related projects that have been funded in the past include Huntsville Men’s Choir, Ballet Folklorico, Corazon Folklorico and performances at The Old Town Theatre. Murals on University Avenue depicting native wildlife and endangered species on the 7th Street bridge were also funded by the Arts Commission.
Applications will be reviewed by the Tourism Advisory Board and the Arts Commission before recipients are notified. After the event is held, a post analysis form to evaluate the number of tourists must be submitted in order to receive grant funds. Faulkner encourages applicants to make their submissions as early as possible and is available to assist with details during the process. The entire process can be completed online, aside from attending the workshop.
Workshops will be held at the William Hodges Education Building at the Sam Houston Statue & Visitor Center, located at 7600 SH-75 Huntsville,Tx 77340. Criteria for arts proposals can be found at https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/424/Criteria-for-Evaluation-of-Arts-Proposal. For more information, contact Tracy Rikard at trikard@huntsvillletx.gov or Sarah Faulkner at sfaulkner@huntsvilletx.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.