Join the Sam Houston State University College of Humanities and Social Sciences for a tour of important African American historical sites in home sweet Huntsville.
Led by history department lecturer Kristin Henze and professor Jeffrey Littlejohn, the tour will discuss and visit multiple sites in town to discuss the evolution of Black history in Huntsville.
“We try to do this every few years for a lot of our students who are not from Huntsville,” Littlejohn said. “They don’t have a lot of knowledge about segregated neighborhoods. Many of our students come from both rural areas where segregated neighborhoods were less prevalent and many come from cities like Houston where segregation has been a fundamental part of the growth of the city. They don’t realize that coming to Huntsville, which is a small town, that segregated neighborhoods also occurred here. So we try to talk about those neighborhoods, the kinds of government programs that fostered segregation, like bank loans, the federal housing loans and red lining and the kinds of tactics that were used to keep African Americans in particular from moving into white neighborhoods.”
The two-hour tour will depart via bus, courtesy of Historical Tours of Texas operator Caroline Crimm, from the SouthPaw dining facility on Sam Houston State University campus at 3 p.m. Participants will be guided through five to six sites, including the Samuel Walker Houston Museum and Cultural Center, The Drag business district, The Flat neighborhood and Emancipation park.
“Those are the most important spots in terms of the course of Black history in Huntsville,” Littlejohn said.
Stopping off at Emancipation Park, the group will talk about the history of the Juneteenth celebration, which is held annually at the park, and the significance of the site to the community. Littlejohn will also compare the state of the park’s much needed reparations and neglect to other city parks that have been better cared for.
A short drive down 10th Street will land the group at the Samuel Walker Houston Museum and Cultural Center, which formerly stood as the city’s high school for African American students. Participants will receive a guided tour inside the museum, led by director and alumnus LaJuana Glaze, to get a look at photos and artifacts from the Samuel Walker Houston High School.
However, not all sites are so readily available, as the tour is a mix of what still exists and what once was, looking at communities that have been lost to the growth and gentrification of the city.
“It’s a mix, there’s some things that are still there and some things that have been replaced,” Littlejohn said.
Located near the current day Huntsville Public Library and Huntsville City Hall, The Drag was once known as the thriving Black business district in Huntsville during the Jim Crow era. The tour will stop in what’s left of The Drag to look at the Union Church and the St. James United Methodist Church, which was the first Black church to be founded after slavery, as well as Cox Funeral Home, one of the only remaining businesses from the era.
Similarly, the tour will take a look at what was once The Flat neighborhood, which is now home to the Sam Houston State University art building and parking lot.
“In the 1960s it was basically a segregated Black neighborhood and as Sam Houston wanted to expand and build a football stadium and other things, that neighborhood was essentially erased,” Littlejohn said. “That entire neighborhood was wiped out with the expansion of the university in the 1970s, so I’ll be talking about that and showing some historic photos from that region or that area.”
The Tour of African American sites in Huntsville is free and open to the community, with the option to participate virtually through a live stream on the SHSU CHSS Diversity & Inclusion Committee Facebook page. Those who are interested in participating in-person are asked to RSVP via email at ceh003@shsu.edu or eng_dxd@shsu.edu to guarantee a spot on the bus.
