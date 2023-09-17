Touch-a-Truck is one of Huntsville’s best fall, fun days on the square. The whole family can tour and learn about the heavy equipment that keeps our city and county safe and running smoothly. Kids can become a fireman, policeman or bulldozer operator all while enjoying activities all over downtown. This free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
The City of Huntsville Public Works Department will bring their service trucks, along with Walker County EMS, the Huntsville Police Department and the Huntsville Fire Department, which is providing hot dogs while supplies last. Mid-South Electric will have a cooling trailer and a bucket truck, with representatives to show visitors how they work. The Walker County Jeep Club will feature some of their finest vehicles and Kona Ice will provide snow cones.
For some extra fun, Forest Glen Camp is bringing a rock climbing wall, and the Huntsville Crime Stoppers will set up a dunking booth where guests can practice their pitching skills and dunk local VIPs. At Rather Park, there will be bounce houses and photo ops. The folks from Lone Star Lights at Carolina Creek are creating a photo backdrop where you can use props to take your own pic or have their staff snap one and send it to you via email.
Main Street Manager Rebekah Kolb has been busy working on several other projects to get our downtown ready for fall. She has been preparing new banners, working with a new landscaper at University and 12th Street and looking for volunteers to join the Adopt-a-Block Program. Her office will provide supplies and participants will be recognized on Main Street’s social media platforms. Anyone who needs to complete community service hours or wants to be an active part of our downtown revitalization is invited to fill out this form https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/1026/Adopt-A-Block-Interest-Form.
Kolb would like to introduce her new intern Ariza Martinez, who is a senior at SHSU this year. As a member of Law, Engagement, and Politics (LEAP), Martinez came well prepared to assist and learn about community event organization. She is currently handling Main Street’s social media and reaching out to local service organizations to ask for volunteers for other upcoming events.
Volunteers are needed for the annual Scare on the Square, to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Stop by the office or send an email to rkolb@huntsvilletx.gov for more information. Other upcoming events downtown in October are Fair on the Square on Oct. 7, Second Saturday Sip & Shop Oct. 14, and Octoberfest on Oct. 21.
For more information about the Touch-a-Truck, visit https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/866/Touch-a-Truck.
