The date has been set for the second annual Run with Your Imagination 5K race on April 30. This event benefiting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library starts at 9 a.m. at the Teacher Education Building, Sam Houston State University. The $25 entry fee is used to sponsor a child in the program for one year. The first 400 runners to sign in get a free t-shirt and goody bag.
“The Dolly Parton Imagination Library provides free books to Walker County children under the age of five each month. In economically disadvantaged communities, statistics show that one in 300 children may see a book before kindergarten. Since 52.3% of Huntsville ISD students have been identified as economically disadvantaged, we are trying to help by putting more books into children's hands,” said Kaye Boehning, who founded Tomorrow's Promise Montessori Schools.
Boehning began the color run in collaboration with Seven Hills Running Club and the Texas Association of Future Educators as a fundraiser for the Imagination Library last year.
“It's a fun way to promote learning,” said Boehning.
“Last year we had about 300 runners,” said race director Darren Grant.
Grant explained that he particularly likes the figure eight course that will be used.
“It's unique because each of the loops is a mile, so runners have a place to take a break back at the same place they started. It's good for spectators, too. It's neat to see all the activity coming and going. It's a wonderful time of year to be outside with other people having a good time,” Grant said.
The race will take place at 1908 Bobby K. Marks Dr. For more information or to sign up, contact (936) 435-0303.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.