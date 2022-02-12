It’s been 26 years in the making, but Tomorrow’s Promise THE Montessori School of Huntsville director Kaye Boehning will finally be living her dreams.
“God keeps his promises,” reads a Noah’s Ark decoration that’s been a fixture at Tomorrow’s Promise’s original campus since its opening in 1997. Now, a similar piece serendipitously gifted to her hangs in the kitchen of the school’s new second location, the school she wanted to open all along.
“It’s been a very interesting journey that God has led me down since I arrived in town,” Boehning said, wistfully taking in a quiet sun-filled room that will soon be full of children ready to learn.
She’s come a long way, but she still has farther to go.
Boehning moved to Huntsville in 1996 and almost immediately came across the Children’s House pre-school on 10th Street. Built in 1913, she was drawn to the historic home for its name being reminiscent to the very first Montessori school named Casa dei Bambini, which translates to “children’s house” in Italian. She rejoiced at finding somewhere she could belong, having raised her own children within the Montessori system, however, she was quickly disappointed to find there was no connection between the Pre-k and the holistic, experiential approach to learning she was familiar with.
The director then set about starting her own Montessori school in Huntsville, opening Tomorrow’s Promise a year later, and has since expanded the campus to include five separate buildings nearly at their capacity of 255 students. But fate would draw her back to where it all began.
Her hopes of opening a Montessori school in the Children’s House rose again when the historic home was placed on the market in 2021, though she initially felt the asking price was too high and ultimately passed on it. However, months later, while driving home from a funeral, she noticed that the price had dropped and inquired once more.
“Almost 25 years to the day, I was calling to see about buying it,” Boehning said. “I now own it and will have a Montessori school operating out of this place, like I envisioned when I first called about it.”
Boehning purchased the Children’s House in August 2021 and seven months later, she’s finally wrapped up an extensive remodel, with plans to have it licensed and running by March 1.
After taking out multiple fireplaces, opening rooms, removing sheet rock to expose beautiful rustic shiplapped walls and removing paint to reveal wood french doors, the Pre-K has been transformed into a calm and natural environment for children to learn.
The property includes the larger main house and a smaller house, which will be dedicated to newborn babies once it finishes its own remodel, bringing in around 80 students total between the two over time.
Boehning notes that the campus will undergo a slow opening process, bringing in students gradually with teachers to ensure that the transition runs smoothly.
“I can’t hire that many teachers at once and I like to hire a teacher and have her work with a teacher for a couple of weeks or a couple of months before I have them in a classroom by themselves,” Boehning said. “I don’t want a new person with the children until I know that person. I’m very picky.”
Tomorrow’s Promise teacher Raquel Kriner will be fulfilling her dream of taking over as the Children’s House director, bringing with her more than 11 years of previous experience as a teacher in Willis and Trinity.
Kriner came to Tomorrow’s Promise three years ago, seeking a different experience outside of normal childcare that could give her the opportunity to offer more as a resource for the community. Through the school, she’s been financially supported to complete her Montessori training, gain her Child Development Associate credentials and undergo director’s classes.
“I would have never gotten that elsewhere,” Kriner said. “I can see myself further now than being stuck where I was.”
While the acquisition and turnaround of the Children’s House has been a massive accomplishment for Boehning, she’s not taking a moment to pause, as she moves full-steam ahead with meeting her ambitious plans for the coming years.
Boehning and her husband have set a goal to have 10 schools in five years, with the main campus and Children’s House serving as the first two of their goal.
They’ve been looking outside of Huntsville for their expansion, feeling that the market for childcare and early learning services is saturated enough with the current population.
“Huntsville right now has more than enough spaces, but there are some areas in Houston, Conroe and different places that do not have enough childcare centers based on the population of the town, so that’s a concern for some communities,” Boehning said.
She has her sights set on a specific location for her next endeavor, but nothing is set in stone as of yet.
Children’s House is located at 906 10th St. in Huntsville. For information on enrollment, visit www.tomorrowspromise.info.
