Over 200 participants gathered at the SHSU Garrett Education Center on Saturday for ‘Run With Your Imagination’ event, a 5K run and effort to get books into the hands of young people across Walker County. Members of TAFE, the Texas Association of Future Educators have joined with Tomorrow’s Promise owner Kaye Boehning to take advantage of resources from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for this event since 2018.
Boehning expressed her gratitude to the community for their participation by saying, ”We are thrilled with the beautiful weather and turnout today. The registration fees from this event support children in Walker County by working with Dolly Parton’s organization to send them free books. This sets the pace for the rest of their life”. Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori School is the local registration site for Parton’s Imagination Library. Boehning assists local families register their children for the program, which is currently responsible for sending out over 750 books per month.
SHSU President Alissa White kicked off the event at the starting line by thanking the more than 200 participants at the starting line. She also joined student volunteers to throw powdered tempera paint at runners as they rounded the loop that led from the street and through the parking lot to celebrate each round of the run. Event announcer Darren Grant donned an oversized polka-dotted bow tie to enhance the fun element of the event. He was there to make sure volunteers and participants were kept on track to maintain the flow and cheer on the runners from the time they left the starting line until they reached the finish.
TAFE President and SHSU senior Brittainie Weston was on hand with students from her program to oversee event registration and give out t-shirts to participants.
Weston said, “it’s been an honor planning and taking part in an event for such a good cause. Literacy in the home is just as important as literacy at school”.
Caroline C. Crimm, retired SHSU History Professor and event volunteer applauded the involvement of SHSU students .
“The student involvement we see here is amazing and inspirational. Volunteers from the departments of Kinesilogy and Education, as well as other students from across campus are here today to help future students learn and improve their lives,” Crimm said.
Other volunteers from the community helped to provide refreshments and first aid at the event. Marsie Grant helped with snacks for the runners and Elizabeth Florer of Buzzed Cup Coffee gave away cold brew coffee drinks to help keep participants energized.
