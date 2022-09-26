Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori School is referred to as an example twice in the book Havens of Hope: Ideas for Redesigning Education from the COVID-19 Pandemic, by Shira Leibowitz, PhD. Kaye Boehning, Head of School for Tomorrow’s Promise, Inc., the Montessori School of Huntsville, is proud of the recognition and decision to participate in the book. She is primarily featured in a section called “The Calm in the Eye of the Storm.”
The entire staff of Tomorrow’s Promise stepped up their cleaning protocols and stopped allowing parents to enter the building to reduce the number of possible exposures from the outside world. Their commitment to living their values is what got them through the challenge.
Boehning admits to experiencing panic internally, but she managed to maintain her balance for the sake of the staff, the children in her care, and the families of Walker County who provide essential services. The first and only time they were forced to close was during the snowstorm in February of 2021. Rolling blackouts prevented the center from having heat during a period of freezing temperatures.
“Families were calling to ask if we had power, in hopes that they could find a warm place for their children. Many were averse to going to warming centers, for fear of contracting COVID,” said Boehning. “I was absolutely heartbroken that I could not provide a warm place for the children. As soon as we were able, we purchased a full building generator so we would never have to go through that again.”
Boehning says that even though the new variant of COVID has less severe symptoms, that does not make her less vigilant.
She regularly tests her staff, encouraging them to stay home when they don’t feel well.
The center has just recently started to allow parents to come into the building for drop-off and pickup.
As things return to relative normalcy with the beginning of school, they are gearing up for a fundraiser on Oct. 15, called “Lasso Your Imagination.” T
he center has long served as a registration site for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which gifts free books to children each month from birth to five years old.
The fundraising event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds, and feature a lasso the steer contest and a meal sponsored by Brisket Syndicate and Prison City Boudain.
A Louis Vuitton handbag valued at $3,000 that has been donated by The Color Bar and will be raffled off.
Tickets can be purchased at Tomorrow’s Promise or at the Color Bar Salon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.