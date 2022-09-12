Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori School celebrated its 25th year of caring for children in Huntsville on Thursday, September 8th. Many parents spoke at the event expressing their gratitude for the quality of care their children have received over the years. The founder Kaye Boehning has been a child care provider for 30 years, and estimates the number of lives touched by the facility to be in the tens of thousands.
“I have five children in my blended family who have attended this school,” said Melanie Pavelka Slaughter. “Tomorrow’s Promise is more than childcare and teaching. It’s support and guidance on a level you can’t replicate anywhere else. They are family.”
“Kaye and the staff know how many times I have panicked as a Mom. They are moms who helped me through the mom stuff. Even now in the before and after school program, it still feels like family, and the friendships made feel like they’ll last forever,” said Rebecca Matcek.
“Early childhood development is very important. I came here as a child 25 years ago and now my child comes here. It’s more than a daycare. Kaye, Rick and the staff are shaping the future by shaping all of us by instilling the proper values,” said Justin Killingsworth.
“It has been a joy to be a part of all of your lives,” said Charlotte Baker. “From 11 children to 245 at the original location, and now to over 400, it has been exciting to watch these kids grow.”
Baker has worked for the facility for almost 24 years, and the staff now includes 58 members. Ashley Templeton has worked at the center for 20 years.
Gloria Alvardo has served for 12 years, and Shelby Myers has been there for 11 years. Valerie Turner has been employed for 5 years. Elizabeth Alviar and Meisha McKnight have both been there for 4 years.
Twenty plus college students fill part-time staff positions. Boehning has always made an effort to put students in a position that reflects their field of study.
They range from education majors to dance, business, and marketing. Regardless of what major they initially pursue, their experience often leads them back to education and early childhood development at some point in their careers.
Boehning’s first degree was in the arts. She was working in marketing before she began pursuing her certification as a CPA.
When she was just 21 hours shy of earning that degree, she found that she loved teaching her 18 month old son Ian more than crunching numbers. She switched gears again to work on a degree in education.
Her friend suggested she put her son in the Montessori school nearby. As she was learning about childhood development, she was impressed by what she saw in her son’s development using the Montessori Method.
Maria Montessori was an Italian physician and educator.
She was the first woman to graduate from the University of Rome and the first female doctor in Italy.
Her groundbreaking work in the development of tools and exercises for children evolved into a learning system that fostered a more tangible way of learning for all children at each stage of their development. Focusing on “sensitive periods for order” that correspond with physiological brain development, she created a detailed method for learning that is still practiced throughout the world.
Boehning earned her Master’s in Education at Phillips University in Eid Oklahoma.
She left her banking job to work at Summer Hill Montessori School where her son was attending.
She then ran an in-home child care for nine months and worked in a preschool for nine months before moving to Huntsville in 1996.
Boehning was employed at SHSU for two semesters and then opened the first location of Tomorrow’s Promise at 1220 Sam Houston Ave on Sept 2, 1997. She then rented the first building in the current location at 2817 Old Houston Road and purchased the property in February of 2000.
They bought the house next door that same year and also gained their non-profit status. Boehning purchased the Pink House addition on September 2 of 2020, marking 23 years and the third stage of expansion for their facility. Last year Boehning purchased the location at 906 10th Street and opened to the public in March of this year.
She has a new location in mind that could be open by next spring.
“The speed at which I was able to obtain the proper permits is nothing short of a miracle. You can’t do that unless God is involved,” said Boehning.
