Right before COVID, Tara Burnett had a dream. Not the wishful thinking kind. The kind that plays out like a movie while you’re sleeping and is still with you when you wake up. She dreamt of red and white cabins on her family ranch, surrounded by veterans, which are the focus of her work as the Director of the HEARTS Veterans Museum. She shared her dream with her husband Roger the next morning, and he told her they would figure out a way to make it work.
If you don’t know the Burnett family, it’s hard to comprehend how much their daily acts of kindness and compassion have affected the lives of veterans in Walker County. From finding resources and making sure veterans get to doctor’s appointments to celebrating birthdays and providing emotional support, the entire family goes far beyond what individual institutions can accomplish.
“We get things done through community, regardless of the need,” said Tara.
Even though the Burnetts had no idea how they would fund a housing project, the need presented itself through Vietnam Veteran and 101st Airborne combat helicopter pilot BJ Shotwell. He wanted to be the first veteran on the ranch. He used his savings to purchase the shell for the first home. But they had to halt the project when Shotwell was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Since he couldn’t live alone after surgery, Tara moved him into their spare room to recover.
“God has his hand in everything,” said Tara. ”Every single time I said ‘I don’t know how we’re going to do this,’ someone walked through my door with the answer.”
She had no idea that another local veteran was working on a plan that would fulfill her dream. Kevin DaSilva had already secured $10k from a donor in New York to build tiny houses with veterans in mind. He was promised enough funding to complete one home by Operation Finally Home, which was established by Huntsville native Rusty Carroll. DaSilva just needed to find a local veteran as a recipient.
DaSilva teaches Architecture and Construction in the Department of Career and Technical Education (CTE) at Huntsville High School. He is also a Navy combat veteran who went into teaching construction because he wanted to show young people how to build something more meaningful than basic wood shop projects.
When HEARTS Museum Board President Ken Lee met DaSilva at a VFW meeting, they knew this was divine intervention. Tara had told Lee about her dream, and he told DaSilva to go meet her. Shortly after that meeting, she got a phone call from Rusty Carroll of Operation Finally Home about the project. He gave her an account number and told her to go to Lowe’s to purchase the materials they needed to complete Shotwell’s home.
Roger built out the interior and McCaffety Electric did the wiring. Sydney Grisham and representatives from Ward Furniture helped complete the project. The Burnetts established a non-profit called FOB Ten Mile to house five veterans, and Operation Finally Home agreed to finance five homes.
Shotwell has recovered and is set to become FOB Foreman for the incoming veterans. The land is exactly ten miles from town and was already referred to as Ten Mile Ranch. In the military FOB stands for Forward Operating Base. Tara’s son Staff Sergeant Kevin Burnett named their organization FOB Ten Mile to represent the ranch as a Final Operating Base. The family is committed to caring for these veterans until the end of their lives, giving them safety, dignity, and camaraderie at home.
On Friday, April 28, the completion of two red and white cabins with matching sheds was celebrated at Huntsville High School by Lee Kirgan of Operation Finally Home, who commended the students, teachers and the community for bringing the first phase of the project to fruition. The sheds were built primarily by freshmen and sophomores in CTE. The cabins were constructed by CTE seniors with materials supplied by Lowe’s.
“I love these kids. They have worked on this project every day in the heat and cold from last August until yesterday,” said DaSilva. “I also have to thank my wife and family, the head cashier at Lowe’s, our department head Ryann Kaaa-Bauer, and the other CTE instructors.”
Local businesses and organizations have also joined the cause. Coburn’s Huntsville has adopted FOB Ten Mile as its recipient organization for the entire year. The local Elks Lodge secured a national grant for $2500 and plans to repeat the process to furnish each home. Home Depot agreed to build porches and wheelchair ramps. Future students will build three more homes with DaSilva over the next three years, calling the ongoing project “Homes for Heroes”.
“There is no bigger group of people we should be caring for than veterans,” said Tara. “The gap for bachelor veterans has a huge need. They have a tendency to hole up, which is when their health declines and depression sets in. When those veterans go into a nursing home, they have to give up their fishing poles, and everything that goes with it. I’m not okay with that,” said Tara.
Tara’s dream doesn’t end at FOB Ten Mile. She wants to see other landowners in Walker County and the surrounding area use their land for the same cause. What some might see as a daunting project, she sees as an honor and a privilege.
“It’s just the right thing to do,” said Tara. “You don’t have to build a subdivision. Just two cabins for two veterans, so they can have a mate.”
To donate to the project, go to https://www.fob-ten-mile.com/. For more about Operation Finally Home visit https://www.operationfinallyhome.org/about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.