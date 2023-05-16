Tin Top Road brings Bluegrass from Fairfield to Sundown

Tin Top Road got their name from a road sign off Interstate 20 near Weatherford while on the way to meet up with friends. Between the five members, they bring decades of musical prowess and picking experience from all forms of country and swing to gospel and jazz. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, the group will close out the Sundown at Sam’s Music Series at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum grounds with a modern form of bluegrass.
“We’d like people to know that bluegrass has a lot of definitions,” said mandolin player and vocalist Kathie Partain. ”It may not often be the favorite of people who relate it to the high country of Kentucky. We don’t often play a lot of Bill Monroe style music. We respect that, but we play a newer version that we affectionately call ‘Newgrass’. Naturalists try to be all acoustic, which is our core. But our style is non-traditional and even my grandkids think it’s awesome.”
They perform a lot of covers you might recognize, but they personalize the songs by adding their own twist. Glen Campbell is a favorite of Kathie’s for the loping beat, which allows the lyrics to shine through. Her husband Steve, who manages the band, leans more toward musicality. The convergence of skill and vocal harmonies has made them a favorite at venues from the Chrystal Opry House in Sherman to the Witte Museum in San Antonio and everywhere in between.
One of their favorite songwriters is Larry Cordel, known for his tongue in cheek style that turns life situations into crowd pleasers. They are also inspired by the music of Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, which is one of the most highly awarded bluegrass acts of this century. Drawing from a wide range of artists, Tin Top Road has developed their own East Texas style, producing three albums during their 14 years together.
The band plays bluegrass festivals all over Texas, but their favorite gigs are smaller venues with a more intimate setting. They like to come down and meet the crowd, which made an impression on event coordinator Darren Grant at a performance in Nacogdoches.
“The setting at Sundown at Sam’s is perfect for bluegrass, which is meant to be played outdoors on a wooden stage. In that setting, Tin Top Road’s rich sound is going to be magical,” said Grant.
Kathy Partain discovered bluegrass 25 years ago on a family vacation to the Ozarks. For Steve, it became a passion after many years of singing in gospel quartets and playing rhythm guitar for church choirs and soloists. They feel blessed to be able to share this with each other and the public. The band makes it a point to inspire the next generation about this genre of music so that it doesn’t fade away.
“We think it’s important to bring young people into our genre of music,” said Kathie. “They’ll probably change it a little, but if we don’t let them have their freedom it will die”. Dobro player Jeff Harrison makes it a habit of giving away instruments to children so that they might develop an interest in carrying it forward.
Harrison started playing bluegrass in San Antonio, adding to his love of country, western, and jazz. Dennis Conn has been singing and picking for more than 40 years, lending his experience in bands and fiddle contests to his favorite style of music. Steve plays guitar and banjo, and leads the band in their vocal arrangements. Bassist Don Dean is the newest addition and has proved to be a seamless fit for the group since joining them a year ago.
May 18 is the final performance in the Sundown at Sam’s Music Series, but more live music is coming to Huntsville on the second Saturday of May, June, July and August at Rather Park. To see the summer lineup, visit https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/810/Main-Street-Music-Series.
Tin Top Road will play at the Sandyland Bluegrass Festival in Nacogdoches on May 13. For more about the band, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TinTopRoad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.